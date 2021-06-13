Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports 10,442 new Covid cases, 483 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 10,697 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 59,08,992, the death toll increased to 1,11,104 with 483 new fatalities.

As many as 7,504 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 56,39,271. The number of active cases stands at 1,55,588.

Mumbai recorded 700 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,16,579, while 19 patients died of the infection and 732 recovered from it, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 15,183 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,83,382.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.44 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.88 per cent. Currently, 9,62,134 people are in home quarantine and 6,160 are in institutional quarantine.

