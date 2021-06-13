Image Source : ANI Car sinks into water as concrete floor caves in at Mumbai's Ghatkopar

In a bizarre incident, a SUV car sank into a pool of water in Mumbai after a portion of the concrete floor on which it was parked caved in. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. The incident took place at the Ram Nivas society located at Kama lane in Ghatkopar West area on Sunday morning.

"The housing society had covered a well with reinforced concrete cement and residents were using the area to park their cars. A team from the local police as well traffic police reached the spot and brought the car out of the water body. The spot has been cordoned for the safety of residents," an official said.

Responding to the viral video, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the spot where the car sank used to be a well but was partially covered with cement concrete by the housing society.

“The housing society had covered a well with reinforced concrete cement and residents were using the area to park their cars. A police team reached the spot and brought the car out of the water body. The spot has been cordoned for the safety of residents," an official said.

Some years ago, the housing society had closed half the portion of the well by carrying out RCC work and used the spot to park the vehicles. However, due to rains, the portion caved in, and the vehicle drowned, he said.

The BMC refused to take responsibility for the incident which followed a spell of heavy rains in the city.

In a statement the BMC said, "The Municipal Corporation has nothing to do with this incident of car in Ghatkopar. This is an incident in a private society area."

The municipal corporation said, "There is a well in the premises of this society. It was covered by RCC on half the portion. The residents of the society used to park their cars in that area. Preliminary information shows that a car parked on the spot was submerged."

The society has been asked to take necessary safety measures immediately, the BMC said.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Mumbai Rains: Several areas waterlogged, 'extremely heavy' rainfall likely next two days

ALSO READ | Extremely heavy showers expected in Mumbai region on Sunday, IMD warns

Latest India News