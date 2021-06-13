Mumbai Rains: Several areas waterlogged, 'extremely heavy' rainfall likely next two days

Image Source : PTI Indian Metereological Department has issued a red alert in Mumbai for the next 48 hours.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday, leading to disruption of train and bus services and roads got waterlogged at several locations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of 'extremely heavy rain' in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district for the next two days. The 'red' warning has been now changed to 'orange alert', which means 'heavy to very heavy rain'.

"Extremely heavy rainfall belt has shifted south wards. So warnings are downgraded. Still, IMD expects heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs," said Shubhangi Bhute, deputy director, IMD Mumbai.

Water-logging was witnessed at several locations in Bandra east, Hindmata, King’s Circle, Kurla Kamani and Wadala. Five incidents of house collapse and nine incidents of short circuit were reported till last evening.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged people to stay indoors as the Met department has sounded an 'orange' alert. The department has predicted that heavy rains will lash neighbouring Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.

Meanwhile, as heavy rains lashed Mumbai and surrounding areas over the last few days, Powai lake in the eastern suburbs started overflowing on Saturday afternoon. The water from the lake, which has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres, is used for industrial purposes and it flows into Mithi river. The lake had last overflowed on July 5, 2020, during last year's monsoon season.

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall since the last few days. The BMC issued a "high alert" to all the agencies considering "very heavy rainfall" in the next two days.

