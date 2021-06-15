Sputnik V is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus, says study

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Sputnik V vaccine was accorded emergency use authorization by the Drugs Controller General of India

The Russia's Covid-19 vaccine has claimed that Sputnik V is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus than any other vaccine. Sputnik-V has claimed that the Gamaleya Center study has the vaccine the most effective against the Delta varriant, the one which was found in India.

The Sputnik V vaccine was accorded emergency use authorization by the Drugs Controller General of India, joining Covishield and the indigenous Covaxin in the battle against COVID-19. The first dose of the imported vaccine was administered in Hyderabad last month. The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is Rs 1,410 per dose.

ALSO READ: Sputnik V to be available in Delhi hospital from today

Also Read: Serum Institute gets nod to manufacture Russian Sputnik V vaccine in India

As per reports, the vaccine is now available at the Indraprastha Apollo hospital in Delhi. A single dose of the vaccine would cost Rs 1,145 as set by the Central government. Apart from the Apollo hospital, another private hospital Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital will start administering the Sputnik V by the end of this week.

Latest India News