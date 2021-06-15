Sputnik V to be available in Delhi hospital from today; check price, CoWIN registration details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE A single dose of the Sputnik V vaccine would cost Rs 1,145

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine - Sputnik V will be available at the Indraprastha Apollo hospital in Delhi from today. A single dose of the vaccine would cost Rs 1,145 as set by the Central government. Apart from the Apollo hospital, another private hospital Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital will start administering the Sputnik V by the end of this week.

The Sputnik V vaccine was accorded emergency use authorization by the Drugs Controller General of India, joining Covishield and the indigenous Covaxin in the battle against COVID-19. The first dose of the imported vaccine was administered in Hyderabad last month. The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is Rs 1,410 per dose.

Those who want to take the jab have to register at the CoWIN app, or can register for the vaccine via the CoWin portal.

How to register for Sputnik V vaccine on Co-WIN app

Step 1: Download and Install the Co-WIN app on your Android smartphone via the Google Play Store

Step 2: Open the app and enter your mobile number

Step 3: Enter the OTP once you receive it and click tap verify

Step 4: Now, the registration page will appear

Step 5: Fill in your personal details including name, age, gender and more

Step 6: Upload the required documents

Step 7: Tap on the register button

Step 8: Select the health centre and schedule an appointment for any available date

Step 9: Tap on book appointment to successfully register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to register via CoWIN website

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.cowin.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center’

Step 3: Click on ‘Register Yourself

Step 4: Enter mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’

Step 5: Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to get yourself registered.

The vaccine, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is said to be 91.6 percent efficacious - the highest among COVID vaccines available in India. Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country, has been importing the shots from Russia. Over a period of time, the vaccine is also going to be manufactured in India.

- With PTI inputs.

READ MORE | At 60,471, India logs lowest single-day COVID case rise after 75 days

ALSO READ | Serum Institute gets nod to manufacture Russian Sputnik V vaccine in India

Latest India News