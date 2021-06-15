Tuesday, June 15, 2021
     
Sputnik V to be available in Delhi hospital from today; check price, CoWIN registration details

Apart from the Apollo hospital, another private hospital Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital will start administering the Sputnik V by the end of this week

New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2021 11:38 IST
 A single dose of the Sputnik V vaccine would cost Rs 1,145 

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine - Sputnik V will be available at the Indraprastha Apollo hospital in Delhi from today. A single dose of the vaccine would cost Rs 1,145 as set by the Central government. Apart from the Apollo hospital, another private hospital Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital will start administering the Sputnik V by the end of this week. 

The Sputnik V vaccine was accorded emergency use authorization by the Drugs Controller General of India, joining Covishield and the indigenous Covaxin in the battle against COVID-19. The first dose of the imported vaccine was administered in Hyderabad last month. The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is Rs 1,410 per dose.

Those who want to take the jab have to register at the CoWIN app, or can register for the vaccine via the CoWin portal. 

How to register for Sputnik V vaccine on Co-WIN app 

Step 1: Download and Install the Co-WIN app on your Android smartphone via the Google Play Store 

Step 2: Open the app and enter your mobile number

Step 3: Enter the OTP once you receive it and click tap verify 

Step 4: Now, the registration page will appear 

Step 5: Fill in your personal details including name, age, gender and more 

Step 6: Upload the required documents 

Step 7: Tap on the register button 

Step 8: Select the health centre and schedule an appointment for any available date 

Step 9: Tap on book appointment to successfully register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine. 

How to register via CoWIN website 

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.cowin.gov.in 

Step 2: Scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center’ 

Step 3: Click on ‘Register Yourself 

Step 4: Enter mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’ 

Step 5: Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to get yourself registered. 

The vaccine, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is said to be 91.6 percent efficacious - the highest among COVID vaccines available in India. Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country, has been importing the shots from Russia. Over a period of time, the vaccine is also going to be manufactured in India. 

- With PTI inputs. 

