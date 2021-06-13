Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Sputnik V to be available at THIS site in Delhi next week. Check details

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine - Sputnik V - is expected to be available at Indraprastha Apollo hospital in Delhi from June 15, sources told news agency ANI. The program for Sputnik V rollout at the hospital will depend on the consignment received, sources said.

The Sputnik V vaccine was accorded emergency use authorization by the Drugs Controller General of India and it joins Covishield and the indigenous Covaxin in the battle against COVID-19. The first dose of the imported vaccine was administered in Hyderabad last month.

The vaccine, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is said to be 91.6 percent efficacious - the highest among COVID vaccines available in India.

Apollo hospitals and Dr. Reddy Laboratories had started the first phase of the Sputnik V rollout on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam. The vaccine is also available in Hyderabad at Continent hospitals.

One dose of the vaccine would cost Rs 1,145 at private hospitals as per the pricing schedule issued by the Central government.

