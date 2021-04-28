CoWIN portal starts registration for 18+: Here’s how you can register for COVID-19 vaccine

Image Source : COWIN CoWIN portal starts COVID-19 vaccine registration for 18+.

COVID-19 vaccine: COVID-19 cases have been rising rapidly in India. The situation has come to a point where we are facing difficulties in getting hospital beds and even oxygen cylinders. With such a situation in place, the government of India is working hard to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people as possible. The vaccine was rolled out in phases starting with health workers and the elderly people. Now, the vaccine will be available for everyone above the age of 18 years.

Up until now, vaccine registration was open only for people aged above 45 years. Starting 4 PM, April 28, the vaccine registration portal will open for the 18 to 44 years age group. Once the portal is open, you can register for the vaccine and get vaccinated in the coming days.

Here’s how you can register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to register yourself for coronavirus vaccine on Co-WIN app

Download and Install the Co-WIN app on your Android smartphone via the Google Play Store. Open the app and enter your mobile number. Enter the OTP once you receive it and click tap Verify. Now, the registration page will appear. Fill in your personal details including name, age, gender and more. Upload the required documents. Tap on the register button. Select the health centre and schedule an appointment for any available date. Tap on Book appointment to successfully register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to register via CoWIN website

Head over to www.cowin.gov.in. Scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center’. Click on ‘Register Yourself. Enter mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’. Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to get yourself registered.