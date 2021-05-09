COVID 19: When to take second dose of vaccine if you become coronavirus positive after first shot?

Image Source : PTI Representative image

Experts around the world are repeatedly stressing that rapid vaccination is the effective way to deal with the second wave of COVID 19. At the same time, there is also a question in the mind of many that if they become coronavirus positive after taking the first dose of the COVID vaccine, then should the second dose be taken. AIIMS Delhi director Randeep Guleria answered the same at India TV conclave, "Jeetega India, Harega Corona' and said that the entire schedule of taking the vaccine should be completely followed.

He said the complete schedule of taking the vaccine should be followed and if someone contracts the virus after the first dose, the second dose should be taken after they have recovered from it completely. One should wait two to six weeks before taking the second shot.

Also read: What is mucormycosis? Will you be protected against black fungus attack after taking COVID vaccine?

IT is being said that the virus is mutating at a rapid rate, in such a case if the virus would mutate again will the vaccine beneficial? "The ICMR data on the vaccine has shown that the variants that are currently on the vaccine are effective, he informed, adding, "In the coming time, there may be variants that reduce the effect of the vaccine. In such a situation, it is necessary to continuously develop the vaccine and follow the corona protocol."

In response to the question of whether the peak of COVID 19 has arrived in India, he said that the peak in India will come at different times in different parts of the country. According to him, the peak in Maharashtra is almost coming or has come and there will be fewer cases in coming days, Central India And in Delhi too will probably see cases decreasing by May 15, maybe after that the cases will start decreasing in Bengal and Northeast as well. The cases have started increasing, slowly the cases will start to decrease.

Guleria said, "This time the infection is more because if one person in a family is infected then the whole family is getting infected by it, it was not like that in the first wave and that is why the cases are increasing rapidly. It has increased the pressure on health infrastructure which has led to panic among people. Due to which many unnecessary admissions were made in hospitals. Due to panic, many people were admitted to the hospitals, even those who did not need to go to the hospital.

For more health news click here!

For latest updates related to COVID 19 click here!