Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OXYHEALTH COVID 19: Symptoms and signs that a person needs oxygen

The COVID-19 situation in the country is getting precarious and patients are complaining of low oxygen levels in the body. Low oxygen levels can be an early warning sign that medical care is needed. Here are the symptom and signs that a person needs oxygen.For the unversed, a normal blood oxygen level varies between 75 and 100 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). A blood oxygen level below 60 mm Hg is considered low and may require oxygen supplementation, or oxygen therapy.

What are the symptoms of low oxygen?

shortness of breath

headache

restlessness

dizziness

rapid breathing

chest pain

confusion

high blood pressure

lack of coordination

visual disorders

sense of euphoria

rapid heartbeat

Treatment:

One of the best ways to raise blood oxygen levels back to normal is through Oxygen therapy. This may involve using an oxygen mask or a small tube clipped to your nose to receive supplemental oxygen.

Types of oxygen therapies

There are a number of different types of oxygen therapies that can be used. These include:

oxygen gas

liquid oxygen

oxygen concentrators

hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Some self-care measures can be taken by people to reduce symptoms of shortness of breath and improve general health and quality of life. These include:

quitting smoking

avoiding passive smoking in places where others smoke

eating a healthful diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables

exercising regularly

It is advised that one should always seek emergency medical care if you have shortness of breath that occurs suddenly and affects your ability to function.

(Inputs: Healthline)