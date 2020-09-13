Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOUTHAMIYUVARAJAN Consume Chyawanprash, turmeric milk, AYUSH approved medicines in post-COVID recovery period: Health Ministry

Consuming Chyawanprash, turmeric milk and immunity promoting AYUSH medicine like mulethi powder, Ashwagandha, amla fruit are believed to be effective in the post-recovery period, the Union Health Ministry informed in the guidance note for post-COVID-19 management protocol for patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

It has been reported to the Health Ministry that after acute COVID-19 illness, recovered patients may continue to witness a wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing.

At least 78,399 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in the country. With this, the total number of recoveries has touched 3,702,595 taking the recovery rate to 77.88 percent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. In this regard, the Centre has prepared a holistic approach for follow up care and well-being of all post-COVID recovering patients.

The Health Ministry said that a recovered person has to continue COVID appropriate behaviour, i.e. use of face mask, hand and respiratory hygiene, physical distancing. "Drink an adequate amount of warm water (if not contra-indicated). Take immunity promoting AYUSH medicine on the prescription of a qualified practitioner of AYUSH. If health permits, regular household work to be done. Professional work to be resumed in a graded manner."

"Immunity promoting AYUSH medicine such as Chyawanprash, Ayush Kwath, turmeric milk, Samshamani Vati, Giloy powder, Ashwagandha, amla fruit, mulethi powder and gargling with turmeric and salt is believed to be effective in the post-recovery period. These need to be taken only after prescribed by qualified practitioners permitted under law for prescribing the medicine/therapy under the specific stream," said the Health Ministry in the guidance note.

The document also stated that mild and moderate exercise can be done such as the daily practice of yogasana, pranayama and meditation. Breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician and daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated, it said.

