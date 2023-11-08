Brown rice vs white rice: Which is better for weight loss?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK White rice is prepared by removing the top layer of brown rice. Hence, it lacks fiber compared to brown rice.

Increasing weight i.e. obesity remains the biggest problem in today's time. After the lockdown, the problem of obesity has increased even more. People often think about avoiding eating rice during their weight loss journey but few rely on brown rice consumption. But do you know which rice is beneficial in losing weight - white rice or brown rice? Two types of rice are commonly consumed in the fitness industry, white rice and brown rice. The benefits of eating brown rice and the benefits of eating white rice are almost similar, but still, people are not able to decide which rice they should consume during weight loss.

Therefore, today let's learn which rice among brown rice and white rice is more beneficial in weight loss.

White rice

White rice is prepared by removing the top layer of brown rice. In such a situation, it lacks fiber compared to brown rice. This is a food which is eaten all over the country. It is one of the oldest grains in the world. Rice has been growing for the last 5 thousand years. It is used as the main food. When white rice is polished, it becomes whiter and shines. Due to the removal of polish, all its essential vitamins and minerals are removed and in the end, it becomes only a source of carbohydrates.

Benefits of white rice

Easy to digest

Best source of energy

Best for bone health

stabilize blood sugar

Is gluten-free

Brown Rice

Brown rice is unrefined and unpolished whole grain, produced by removing the husk surrounding the rice kernel. A large amount of nutrients are found in it. It is chewier than white rice and has a nutty flavor.

Benefits of brown rice

Rich in nutrients

Maintains proper blood sugar level

Is beneficial for a healthy heart

keeps bones strong

Helpful in reducing weight

According to research, when it comes to weight loss, brown rice is considered more effective than white rice. People who consume brown rice lose more weight than those who do not consume it. Brown rice contains more fiber, nutrients, and plant compounds than white rice, which fills the stomach for a longer period of time.

