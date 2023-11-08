Superfood Dhaniya: 7 surprising benefits of coriander

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Coriander can be effective in increasing digestive power

Benefits Of Coriander: Green coriander is added to the dishes cooked in everyone's kitchen during winter. Not only does it make the food tasty, but its aroma also makes the food taste even tastier. Coriander not only tastes great but it is also a medicinal plant that has many properties. By consuming it one can get relief from many diseases. It is also effective in increasing digestive power, maintaining cholesterol levels, diabetes, kidney, and many other diseases.

It contains protein, fat, fiber, carbohydrates, and minerals. Apart from this, calcium, phosphorus, iron, carotene, thiamine, potassium, and vitamin C are also found in green coriander. Know about some other amazing benefits of coriander which you may also be surprised to know!

1. Beneficial in diabetes

Green coriander is considered a panacea for controlling blood sugar levels. Green coriander is no less than any herb for diabetes patients! By its regular consumption, the amount of insulin in the blood can be controlled.

2. Effective in kidney diseases

Many researches have revealed that coriander is beneficial for your kidneys. Coriander contains many elements which can be beneficial for kidney health.

3. To increase digestive power

Green coriander is not only beneficial in removing stomach problems but it can also be beneficial in increasing your digestive power. In case of stomach problems like stomach ache, drinking two spoons of coriander mixed in half a glass of water can provide relief from stomach ache.

Also Read: Suffering from Chronic Migraine? Try to avoid these 5 things

4. Reduces cholesterol

Green coriander not only adds aroma to the food but it can also be beneficial in reducing your cholesterol level. There are elements found in green coriander which can reduce cholesterol. It can be beneficial for a person suffering from cholesterol to boil coriander seeds and drink its water.

5. Provides relief from anemia

Coriander is not only beneficial in increasing blood in your body but it is also rich in iron. Therefore it can be beneficial in removing anemia. Besides, being rich in antioxidants, minerals, vitamins A and C, coriander also protects against cancer.

6. Improve eyesight

Green coriander contains Vitamin A in abundance which is considered very beneficial for the eyes. Consuming green coriander daily can help in improving eyesight.

7. To Boosts Metabolism

Coriander seeds contain elements that can speed up your metabolism. When your metabolism is higher your body can burn calories more effectively, resulting in weight loss. Even if the results aren't spectacular, every little bit helps when trying to lose weight.

Latest Health News