Suffering from Chronic Migraine? Try to avoid these 5 things

Try to avoid these 5 things if you are suffering from chronic migraine.

People suffer from chronic migraines, a neurological disorder where they experience headaches on 15 or more days per month for at least three months, with at least eight of them being migraines. This condition has far-reaching consequences, impacting their work, relationships, and overall well-being. Despite hardships, people with migraines manage their symptoms and regain control over their lives.

While managing chronic migraines can be a complex task, there are certain triggers and habits that you can avoid to potentially reduce the frequency and intensity of your headaches. If you are a chronic migraine sufferer, consider steering clear of these five things to improve your overall well-being:

Skipping meals

Sometimes due to a lot of work pressure or stress, we may start skipping meals. This can lead to headaches due to low blood sugar levels, triggering attacks. It's important to eat small, frequent meals throughout the day.

Stress & Anxiety

Emotional stress and anxiety a common triggers. Finding ways to manage stress, such as practising relaxation techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises, can help reduce the frequency of these attacks.

Bright lights and loud noises

Bright lights, flashing lights, and loud noises are common triggers. It's important to avoid them as much as possible, especially during an attack. To avoid bright light triggers, individuals can employ various strategies. These include wearing tinted glasses or special migraine glasses that filter out specific wavelengths of light, using anti-glare screens on electronic devices, ensuring adequate lighting control in the environment, and creating a calm and dimly lit space during migraine attacks.

Strong smells

Strong smells, such as perfume and cleaning products, can trigger attacks. To minimize the impact of strong smells, individuals with chronic migraines can employ avoidance strategies. These may include using unscented or hypoallergenic personal care products, choosing fragrance-free or low-odour cleaning products, avoiding areas with strong odours or smoke, and being mindful of food triggers and avoiding them as much as possible.

Irregular Sleep Patterns

Inadequate or inconsistent sleep can be a major trigger for chronic migraines. Strive for a regular sleep schedule and ensure you get enough rest each night. Prioritize sleep hygiene and establish a calming bedtime routine.

It is important to remember that everyone's chronic migraine triggers can vary, so it's essential to keep a headache diary to identify your triggers. Share this information with your neurologist to develop a personalized chronic migraine management plan.

Remember that no two individuals are the same, and your doctor can provide tailored guidance to help you navigate your migraine journey.

