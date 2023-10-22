Brown rice to cheese, 5 selenium-rich foods to keep your heart healthy

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL People over the age of 14 need 55 mcg of selenium daily, while pregnant and lactating women need 70 mcg

Selenium is a trace nutrient that the body needs to stay healthy. It has many functions in the body like improving fertility, improving the functioning of the thyroid gland, producing DNA, protecting the body from free radicals, preventing cancer, and protecting the body from infections.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), people over the age of 14 need 55 mcg of selenium daily, while pregnant and lactating women need 70 mcg daily. A deficiency of selenium in the body can cause Keshan disease, a type of heart disease, infertility in men, arthritis, cancer, cardiovascular disease, brain disease, weak memory, and thyroid disease. It is believed that non-veg foods like meat, fish, and eggs contain more of them, but if you are a vegetarian, then you can include some vegetarian foods in your diet in the right quantity.

Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts contain high amounts of selenium. One ounce or 6-8 nuts contains 544 micrograms of selenium. This is 989% of an adult's daily requirement.

Cottage Cheese

One cup of cottage cheese contains 20 mcg of selenium, which is 36% of the daily requirement of an adult. If you do not eat fish, this is a great option for you.

Brown rice

About one cup of cooked brown rice contains 19 mcg of selenium, which is 35% of an adult's daily requirement. Brown rice is also a great option for people trying to lose weight.

Brown bread

To overcome selenium deficiency, you should consume brown bread. One slice of whole wheat bread contains 13 mcg of selenium, which is 24% of the daily requirement.

Baked beans

Baked beans are a good source of selenium as well as protein. One cup of beans provides 13 mcg of selenium, which is 24% of the daily requirement. Apart from these, 19 mcg of selenium can be found in sunflower seeds, 12 mcg in mushrooms, 13 mcg in oatmeal, 11 mcg in spinach, and 3 mcg in cashew nuts.

