Beetroot to spinach juice: 5 drinks to keep your heart healthy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK The biggest reason for the spread of heart diseases in India is bad lifestyle, stress, irregular food habits

If you want to keep your heart healthy, then take special care of your eating habits. Our heart is in great danger from our eating habits and lifestyle. The number of heart disease patients is increasing in India. Heart disease is making people of all ages its victims. The biggest reason for the spread of this disease in India is bad lifestyle, stress, irregular food habits, and staying away from exercise. Heart disease causes more deaths every year than other diseases. A healthy heart helps the rest of our body to remain healthy. It is important to consume foods and drinks rich in antioxidants and nutrition. Here are 5 such drinks that will keep the heart healthy and our body will also remain healthy.

Carrot and Beetroot Juice

Beetroot contains nitrates which get converted into nitric oxide in the body, while carrots also contain nitrate, which improves blood flow. Not only this, carrots contain beta-carotene which can help in cleaning the blood vessels. Consuming carrot and beetroot juice can keep the heart healthy.

Spinach juice

Spinach takes care of heart health. It is not only a source of Vitamin K but is also rich in nitrates. Both these nutrients are known to protect against heart diseases by protecting the arteries and reducing blood pressure. Spinach drinks will detoxify the body and also keep your heart healthy. You can make it easily at home also.

Also Read: Tea or Coffee: What should be the first drink of the day?

Broccoli Soup

Carotenoids lutein is found in broccoli, it keeps the heart arteries healthy. Its consumption reduces the risk of heart attack and other diseases. The potassium present in it does not allow cholesterol levels to increase. If you consume a drink made from broccoli, you will not only take care of your heart but your health will also remain healthy.

Cucumber juice

Cucumber is very beneficial for health in summer. It keeps the body hydrated and also protects the body from heat. Cucumber contains about 95 percent water and fiber which keeps digestion healthy. Antioxidants reduce the risk of many diseases. Free radicals cause oxidative stress which can prevent heart diseases.

Mint juice

The aroma of fresh mint is very pleasant and it is very beneficial for health. Antioxidants, Vitamin A, and Vitamin K are found in Mint. By consuming this drink, bad cholesterol can be reduced and the heart can be kept healthy.

​.

Latest Health News