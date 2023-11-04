Tea or Coffee: What should be the first drink of the day?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tea has less caffeine than coffee

If we ask you what is the first thing you do after waking up in the morning, most people will say drink tea or coffee. Whereas, almost everyone knows that consuming both of these things first thing in the morning can make you sick. Your digestive system may get affected and then you may become a victim of acidity, gas, and indigestion. But, one of these is less harmful and the other is a little more. So, what is better? Tea or coffee? Let us know the correct factual answer to this question.

Is it better to drink tea or coffee in the morning?

Tea has less caffeine than coffee. Like coffee, tea can also help relieve morning fatigue. But coffee can give you more energy than tea, but its disadvantages are also different on an empty stomach. Additionally, the caffeine in tea is not the only thing that will help you wake up and kick-start your brain in the morning. Tea also contains L-theanine and amino acids that can be metabolized by the body. It slows down the rate at which caffeine is absorbed by the body. With this, the disadvantages of consuming too much caffeine in the morning such as gas and problems related to the digestive system can be avoided.

Whereas, the high level of caffeine in coffee will affect your stomach in the morning. In comparison to tea, this will speed up your metabolic rate and increase the production of acid bile juice. The reason for this is that if you do not eat properly throughout the day, there will be acidity in your body and you may remain troubled with gas. But if you drink half a cup of tea then you will not feel this problem. So, from this point of view, drinking tea is a better option for the morning.

You need to balance and control the amount of caffeine slipping into your body. You should try to consume caffeine only in that quantity so that it improves your brain activity. Apart from this, it does not affect the metabolic rate of your stomach due to which you may start facing other problems. So, even if you take tea, do not take more than half a cup or 1 cup of tea. Also, try to take only 2 biscuits with it so that you can save yourself from the disadvantages of drinking tea on an empty stomach

