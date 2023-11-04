Hair fall due to air pollution? Keep these 5 measures in mind

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Air pollution affects not only your lungs but also the health of your hair

If your hair has started falling rapidly, due to the pollution in your city the cause of hair fall, pay attention! After recent research, scientists have said that air pollution affects not only your lungs but also the health of your hair. People living in areas with high pollution also have more hair fall. Polluted air contains small dust particles and chemical particles, which reach the pores of your hair and affect them. This is the reason why baldness is increasing rapidly these days. Youths aged between 28-35 years are losing hair in the middle part of the head. To avoid these problems, it is very important to protect your hair from pollution.

Here are 5 such tips, which will help you in saving your hair from hair pollution.

Cover your hair while leaving the house

If the pollution level in your city is very high, keep your hair covered while going out. You can use a cap for this. Beautiful hats will make you stylish and also protect you from pollution and sunlight. Particles present in the air are so fine and small that they are not visible to you with the naked eye. So sometimes even though you don't see pollution, your hair can get damaged.

If you ride a bike, wear a helmet

If you ride a bike, then wear a helmet as soon as you leave your house. A helmet not only protects you from accidents but also protects your hair from pollution. By wearing a helmet, the pollution emanating from the smoke of vehicles moving on the road and the dust particles present in the air are not able to reach the pores of your hair and are not able to damage them. However, while wearing a helmet, you should keep in mind that the helmet should be of good quality, and can absorb sweat. Otherwise, sweat on the scalp will also speed up your hair fall.

Shampoo 3 times a week and conditioner once

People often stop shampooing due to fear of hair fall. But this causes more hair fall. Regular cleaning is very important to remove dust particles and pollution from the hair. To prevent hair fall, you must shampoo your hair at least 3 times a week. Apart from this, you should also apply conditioner 1-2 times. It is worth keeping in mind that if your hair falls, you should choose your shampoo properly. You need an anti-hair fall shampoo that is mild. Harsh shampoos with too many chemicals will cause more damage to your hair.

Massage with oil twice a week

Hair also falls because it does not get proper nutrition. Vitamin E, Vitamin C, and protein are required for good hair growth. You will get protein from food items, hence you should include protein-rich things in your diet. Apart from this, to fulfill the deficiency of essential vitamins for hair, you should massage your hair thoroughly twice a week and use any of these oils for massage. Massaging the hair increases blood circulation in the scalp, which keeps the hair healthy. The best time to massage the hair is at night, because after massaging the hair with oil at night, if you leave it on the head for the whole night, the hair will get the nutrients present in the oil.

Change some of your habits

Wash your towels every week. Wash pillowcases every week. Wash the sheets you sleep on every week. Never comb wet hair. Trim your hair once a month, even if you want long hair.

