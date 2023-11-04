Air pollution: 7 home remedies to treat sore throat, coughing

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK The bad quality of air is causing symptoms like cold, cough, and fever

Air Pollution is growing from bad to worse in Delhi and Mumbai. Due to such toxic air, several health problems are arising, which will get worse in the coming times. The bad quality of air is causing symptoms like cold, cough, and fever, with such bad air, the problem of sore throat also starts, which causes a lot of pain. If you are troubled by sore throat, you can also get relief through home remedies. Try these at home and be cautious of air pollution.

Ginger

Ayurvedic tea is a very effective remedy for sore throat. Consuming tea with basil, cloves, black pepper, and ginger provides relief from sore throat and other throat problems. Anti-bacterial properties are also found in these things with hot nature.

Black pepper

Consumption of black pepper also proves beneficial in case of sore throat. Keep the black pepper inside the batasha and chew it. Apart from this, you can also chew black pepper and sugar candy and eat it. By doing this your sore throat will reduce.

Garlic

If you have a sore throat, you can also chew garlic clove. Doing this provides relief. The anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties present in garlic relieve sore throat. Just placing a garlic clove in the mouth and sucking it also provides relief.

Hot water steam

In case of sore throat, gargling with lukewarm water is recommended. You can also add salt to lukewarm water. Gargling with lukewarm water mixed with salt soothes the throat and provides relief from soreness. Taking steam from hot water is also beneficial.

Also Read: Acid reflux and GERD: Symptoms, causes and treatment

Turmeric milk

You must have heard about the benefits of drinking milk and turmeric mixed. Apart from providing relief from colds and coughs, it is also helpful in increasing our immunity. That is why it is also called golden milk. Drinking milk mixed with turmeric also provides relief from sore throat.

Mulethi

Liquorice is also beneficial for sore throat. Sucking a piece of Liquorice relieves sore throat and provides relief from other throat-related problems.

​

Methi

Fenugreek is very beneficial for sore throat. Rich in antifungal properties, it kills bacteria causing irritation. You can drink tea from it. Sweet licorice root has been used for centuries to treat sore throats. How to use it: Mix the root in water, then gargle with it.

Latest Health News