Acid reflux and GERD: Symptoms, causes and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gas, indigestion, and sour belching: Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is also caused by poor eating habits

Acid Reflux: Nowadays, people are becoming victims of many diseases and problems. The biggest reason for these problems is a bad lifestyle. Gas, indigestion, and sour belching: Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is also caused by poor eating habits, consumption of alcohol or cigarettes, and overeating. During this problem, people start feeling a burning sensation in the chest and sour belching in the mouth. Sometimes when this problem becomes serious, the eaten food starts coming back into the mouth.

For the unversed, there is a valve between our stomach and the food pipe. This valve prevents eaten food and acid from going back into the food pipe. But when it becomes weak, this valve loses its ability to do so. To deal with indigestion, gas, and sour belching, let us know its reasons and preventive measures.

Also Read: Osteoporosis Risk: Hormones affect bone health, know Prevention Tips

This problem occurs due to:

Due to poor lifestyle, this valve between the food pipe and the stomach starts becoming weak. This problem also starts due to being overweight. If a person consumes alcohol or smokes in excess. They may also have this problem. This problem also occurs in those people who have short necks. This problem can also occur during pregnancy. These symptoms are found in people who eat spicy food. This problem is also more common in people whose jobs involve sitting.

Ways to avoid Acid reflux and GERD

If you also have the problem of gas indigestion and sour belching, then you can adopt some measures to avoid it. But if this problem persists for a long time, it is better to go to the doctor and take medicine. Let us know the ways to deal with this problem:

If you have this problem then you can fix it by changing your lifestyle. You should exercise daily and stop consuming too much spicy food. These problems can also occur due to being overweight. In such a situation, if you lose weight then this problem will automatically disappear. People who consume alcohol and smoke will have to give up these bad habits to avoid this problem. To get relief from the problem of gas and indigestion, you will have to eat your food little by little. For example, if you eat three times a day, then start eating it in 6 meals. You can get relief from this problem by keeping a gap of 2 hours between eating and sleeping at night. Keep in mind that neither drink water nor milk till some time before sleeping. Apart from this, do not drink any type of beverage for 30 or 60 minutes after meals. Eat a good breakfast, eat less at lunch, and even less at dinner. To get rid of the problem of gas and sour belching, sleep by keeping your neck slightly elevated while sleeping. For this, your neck should be up to 15 degrees.

The solutions given to you will not work immediately. Because you are making changes in lifestyle and eating habits, it may take some time to get relief from this problem. So be patient.

Latest Health News