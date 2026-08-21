Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sharmila Tagore's Vande Mataram remark: 'Please come out of Hindu-Muslim mindset'

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has sparked attention online after responding to veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's recent comments on 'Vande Mataram'. In her Instagram Stories, Kangana said the national song should not be interpreted solely through a religious lens and argued that poetry often uses metaphors and imagination to convey a larger message.

On Thursday, the Queen actress shared a video of Sharmila Tagore's recent interview on her Instagram Stories. Kangana said she respected the veteran actor's right to have reservations about the song, but disagreed with the way she had interpreted it.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sharmila Tagore's Vande Mataram remark

Speaking from the perspective of an artist, Kangana said poetry and songs often use metaphors to express ideas and emotions. She argued that references to 'Shakti' in poetry can represent strength and power rather than being reduced to a religious practice.

Kangana wrote, "I appreciate that Sharmila ji has spoken about her reservation on Vande Mataram, but I am shocked as an artist how can her views on art/poetry can be so limiting and contrived, in any poetry or song words are metaphors, a poet or artist uses all kinds of imaginations draws unbelievable parallels to bring about the desirable effect, Vande Matram is the spirit of freedom struggle Bankim Chandra ji is compelling the nation to awaken the Shakti within, how can you reduce such a great piece of art to mere religious practice (sic)."

(Image Source : KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story.

She further urged people to move beyond what she described as a "Hindu-Muslim mindset" while discussing the song. Ranaut added, "Vivekananda famously said I need youth who are made of iron, bones of steel and veins in which runs thunderbolt, he was not giving weather forecast, he was simply demanding Shakti to rise, please come out of Hindu Muslim mindset even if we believe in one God doctors also call power Shakti, let's embrace each other like our own, I absolutely love you and don't mind a crushing hug like you always give me (sic)."

(Image Source : KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story.

For the unversed, Vande Mataram was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in the 1870s and was later included in his famous novel Anandamath. The song is also recognised as India's national song. The first two stanzas describe the natural beauty and fertility of India, while the later stanzas feature references to Hindu goddesses such as Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati. This has led to intellectual and political discussions over different stanzas of the song from time to time.

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