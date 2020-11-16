Battle common cold with 5 easy home remedies

Image Source : INSTAGRAM 5 home remedies for cold

Health is the biggest wealth in everyone's life, even more so during the present unforeseen times when we are grappling with the deadly Coronavirus attack. "Immunity" is the body's natural defence against disease-causing bacteria and virus which can considerably reduce the odds of getting sick. It is only due to the weak immunity that people are getting affected with the widespread coronavirus and other such pandemics.

So, to fortify our immune system, we should look into the ancient wisdom of our Indian kitchen and what a better way than to fall back to the good old home remedies. Take a look

Apple cider vinegar

It helps to kill the virus responsible for the cold as it creates an alkaline environment in the body. It also provides quick relief from nasal congestion. Plus, it is good for your immunity.

Ginger

It has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties that lessen the excessive mucus and also helps to reduce the inflammation in your nasal passages. It also keeps the body warm, which helps the healing process. According to studies, it has antiviral properties.

Honey

It is another effective home treatment for colds. Honey contains compounds that kill the viruses that cause colds and it is antimicrobial in nature. It can soothe an irritated throat as well as shorten the duration of a cold because it has anti-inflammatory properties.

Turmeric

Turmeric is another popular remedy that you can easily try at home when it comes to cold. It acts as an excellent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory agent that helps to get quick recovery from viral infections and also reduce inflammation. It also helps to heal a sore throat and nasal inflammation.

Salt water

Saline water clears away built-up mucus from your nostrils and it acts a nasal decongestant. It also helps make your breathing easy and comfortable.

With inputs from IANS.