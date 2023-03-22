5 most common diseases in women; prioritize your health by getting tested

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 most common diseases in women

As a career-focused woman who also takes care of family life, a woman wears many hats of responsibilities. Due to a lack of time and motivation, it is easy to forget about their own health priorities. Take this as an opportunity to remind women about their health concerns and teach them how to take better care of themselves.

Here are the top 5 diseases that women should get tested for:

1. Anemia

According to NFHS 5, Anemia impacts 57% of women. It is a prevalent condition impacting close to 60% of adolescent girls, and 50% of pregnant women. Early signs of anemia are tiredness, restlessness, headaches, and more. As the condition progresses, it can lead to an increased risk of infections, and heart and lung disorders. Anemia is tested with a Complete Blood Count (CBC) test and should be undertaken once every few years.

2. Breast Cancer

One of the most often discovered cancers among women, breast cancer accounts for 25% to 32% female cancers in India. A mammography examination is advised for women in their adult years once every two to three years in order to diagnose breast cancer in females. In addition, the doctor might advise a breast MRI, biopsy, and ultrasound. Women can routinely perform a self-examination every 3-5 days following their menstrual cycle to check for the development of any lumps or swelling to seek for early indicators of the disease.

3. Cervical Cancer

According to The Lancet Global Journal, India is responsible for 1 in every 5 cases of cervical cancer in the world. A cancer of uterine cervix, cervical cancer is the third most common cancer in Indian women. It is caused by abnormal cell growth with the ability to invade and spread to other parts of the body. Cervical cancer are diagnosed using a pelvic exam, biopsy, pap smear test, and x-rays.

4. Obesity

India has over 30 million obese people and the condition is prevalent more in women than men. It is the cause of many life-threatening complications and can lead to a fatal condition. Obesity can lead to high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cholesterol, and inflammation in the body. It is imperative to keep the body in a fit condition. The best way to identify obesity is the take a Body Mass Index (BMI) test.

5. Vaginitis

A condition where inflammation occurs in the vagina, vaginitis can lead to unusual discharge, discomfort, itching, and pain. This condition can happen due to bacteria, yeast, or viral infections and can increase the risk of STIs, pelvic inflammatory disease, and other complications. This condition can be asymptomatic and therefore requires testing for diagnosis. It is tested by undertaking a pelvic exam, analyzing the history of disease and infections, especially STIs, testing fluid samples, and doing a pH test.

(This article is attributed to Dr. Vinieta Diwakar, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynecology, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Latest Health News