5-day apple diet for weight loss: 5 things you must know

Nowadays, being troubled by increasing weight, people start consuming several types of supplements. Whereas some people work hard to lose weight. Apart from this, some people give up the weight loss journey midway. But today we will tell you a method through which you will be able to lose weight easily and very quickly. If you want to lose up to 6 pounds in just 5 days, then the apple diet can help you with this. This method is very effective for those who need to lose up to 6 pounds in a very short period. Let us know about this amazing diet through which you can lose weight.

What is Apple's diet?

This is a diet in which a person has to follow a different type of diet for 5 days. In which the biggest part of the diet will be apples. In this, you have to consume apples for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on your first day. On the second day, the apple has to be consumed for breakfast and dinner. From the third to the fifth day, a person has to consume apples, fruit juice, vegetable smoothies, protein shakes, and dairy products in his diet. After following this kind of diet, your weight starts decreasing.

5 things to remember about the apple diet

Apple plays the biggest role in this diet. Vitamins, minerals fiber, etc. are found inside the apple. At the same time, the calories inside it are only between 80 to 100. Apple is very beneficial for our nervous system. This is also the reason why apple is included in many diets.

At the beginning of the apple diet, only apples have to be consumed. In such a situation, the fiber present inside the apple binds the fat molecules present in your body. Due to this fat stops being absorbed.

Apple keeps your stomach full for a long time. In such a situation, when you consume apple before every meal, it reduces your hunger and you avoid overeating.

On the first day of this apple diet, a person is allowed to eat only apples. Whereas on other days apples form a major part of the diet and apart from this the option of eating some other fruits and vegetables is open. But it is not allowed to consume more than 1200 calories per day during these 5 days.

From the third to the fifth day, a person has to consume apples, fruit juice, vegetable smoothies, protein shakes, and dairy products in his diet.

