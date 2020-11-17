11 Dos and Don'ts of arthritis: Know what to eat and avoid

Image Source : FREEPIK Foods to have and avoid in arthritis

Arthritis majorly affects joints and bone pain. It is an autoimmune disease and can get worse with time of not taken care properly. Therefore, it is important to follow a few tips like having sufficient amount of sunlight exposure, good quantity of calcium in your diet, and taking all the necessary medicines suggested by your doctor. You will be suprised to know that food plays an important role in this disease. Experts believe that eating food habits should be defendant, right from a young age when you're a teenager and in your early 20s. Arthritis is not only occurs with ageing, it may even happen to people below the age of 45 or even in 20s and 30s. Therefore, here are a list of foods which according to researchers are best and worst for arthritis.

Foods to be taken on the regular basis

Fruits

Dried plums, pomegranate, grapes, peaches, apples, blueberries, seasonal fruits are always good for the health. Everyone need to eat fruits on regular basis this helps to improve the overall health

Oils

Olive oil, Fish oil are good for bones

Herbs

Sallaki , Aswagandha are beneficial

Whole grains and cereals

Wheat, Oats, Corn, Rice, Barley

Spices

Ginger and garlic also help in arthritis

Dairy products

Calcium is basically available in milk products, so one should include milk curd on regular basis.

Healthy greens

A vegetarian can have vitamin B12 Products, some green vegetables for your good muscle strength.

Foods to avoid

Refined Sugars

Sugary food can be a risk factor for arthritis. Chocolates,ice-cream, aerated drinks, all sweets to be avoided

Red meat

Red meat can worsen your problem. It is a source of inflammation in arthritis.

Excessive salt intake

Avoid canned soups and foods that have excessive use of salt.

Deep-fried foods

Fried foods can be inflammatory and excessively worsen arthritis because it is made of high Omega fatty acids.

With inputs from IANS.