10 mandatory health check-ups to keep a tab on overall well-being in 2024

Mandatory health check-ups to keep a tab on overall well-being in 2024.

Many people tend to believe that a comprehensive medical examination is unnecessary if they are feeling well. However, this is not true! Undergoing regular health check-ups can help maintain overall well-being and identify potential health issues early on. This proactive approach can prevent minor concerns from developing into more serious conditions. Both healthy individuals and those with ongoing illnesses should undergo full body check-ups to monitor treatment progress. In the below article, we help you to understand which tests should be done regularly.

Regular preventive health check-ups allow you to catch potential medical concerns early, enhancing the effectiveness of any future treatment and potentially managing chronic conditions more efficiently. According to Dr Tejal Gorasia, Medical Director, Satara, taking charge of your well-being through routine preventive health check-ups is essential, enabling you to closely monitor your health, identify potential issues in their early stages, and implement long-lasting proactive measures. For example, if one is found to have elevated blood pressure or cholesterol levels, he or she might receive a suggestion to modify the lifestyle, such as adopting a healthier diet and engaging in regular physical activity, to lower the likelihood of developing heart disease or experiencing a stroke. Additionally, these check-ups enable healthcare providers to keep track of the advancement of any persistent ailments, even those of a long-term nature, and make adjustments to the treatment regimen as needed.

These are the benefits of health check-ups

Taking control of your health is crucial, and routine health check-ups can help in this endeavour. Early detection and management of medical conditions can greatly improve treatment outcomes, making regular examinations and tests essential. By monitoring changes in your health status and measuring parameters such as blood pressure during each assessment, experts can identify minor variations that may indicate underlying medical conditions requiring prompt attention. For individuals with chronic illnesses like heart disease and diabetes, regular health evaluations are particularly important for tracking physiological parameters and ensuring timely treatment adjustments.

Preventive health assessments play a vital role in devising strategies to protect long-term health by identifying potential issues early on. Getting a health check-up annually is recommended because numerous health issues remain asymptomatic in their initial phases. By the time symptoms manifest, the condition may have advanced to a more severe state. Regular check-ups can help identify health problems early on when they are most manageable. Additionally, if someone is undergoing treatment for an illness, the doctor may request a check-up to monitor the progress of the treatment.

Take these tests or screenings regularly

Lung cancer is a devastating disease that often goes undetected until it reaches advanced stages, making early diagnosis crucial for improving survival rates. One such test is the low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scan, which has shown promising results in identifying lung cancer in high-risk individuals before symptoms develop. Another emerging test for detecting lung cancer is the use of liquid biopsies, which analyze blood samples for circulating tumour DNA and other biomarkers associated with lung cancer. Women above 40 should go for breast screening which is regular mammograms and do breast self-examination to know the risk of breast cancer. Women in the age group of 20- 30 should opt for a pap smear test to reduce the risk of cervical cancer. By analyzing specific genetic and protein markers associated with oral cancer development, healthcare professionals can identify high-risk individuals more effectively. Get to know your HBA1C levels, Triclonides liver function test, Kidney Function, Vitamin D 3, Vitamin B 12, T3, T4, TSH, and blood sugar, and do blood pressure monitoring without fail. A cardiac screening, urine test, HDL, and LDL should be done. Even a colonoscopy can be carried out to detect colon cancer and should be done once in 10 years after turning 50. Men above 40 should opt for a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test every year to know the chances of developing prostate problems. Immunizations are crucial for protection against various diseases and should be kept up to date based on age and medical history. Blood tests can detect a range of health issues such as anaemia and vitamin deficiencies. Speciality exams may be recommended if abnormalities are detected during routine assessments and may focus on specific organs or systems through additional tests and scans.

