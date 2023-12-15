Spike in insulin levels after meals may not be bad for health, finds study

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK According to a new study, a spike in insulin post meals is not bad.

In a recent study, US researchers have challenged the prevailing belief that a surge in insulin levels following meals, especially after consuming carbohydrates, is detrimental to health. This commonly held notion suggests that such insulin spikes contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance, a condition linked to difficulty in controlling blood sugar levels and an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Contrary to this belief, researchers at Sinai Health, led by Dr Ravi Retnakaran from the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, found that the insulin surge might be an indicator of positive health outcomes. They argue that existing studies on this topic often had limitations, such as short durations or incomplete insulin measurements, potentially leading to misleading conclusions.

Dr Retnakaran states, "Our findings do not support the carbohydrate-insulin model of obesity." The study, published in the journal eClinicalMedicine, focused on 306 new mothers, leveraging the insulin resistance experienced during pregnancy to assess their future risk of Type 2 diabetes.

The research team introduced the concept of corrected insulin response (CIR), which adjusts for baseline blood glucose levels. Despite observing unfavourable changes in waist circumference, HDL (good cholesterol) levels, inflammation, and insulin resistance, these trends were accompanied by improved beta-cell function. Beta cells play a crucial role in insulin production, and their optimal function is associated with a lower risk of diabetes.

Remarkably, higher CIR levels were linked to enhanced beta-cell function and lower glucose levels over time. Importantly, women with the highest CIR demonstrated a significantly reduced risk of developing pre-diabetes or diabetes in the future, according to the researchers.

Dr Retnakaran expresses hope that these findings will reshape the perception of insulin's role in metabolism and weight management among medical professionals and the public. The study challenges the conventional wisdom regarding post-meal insulin surges, suggesting a more nuanced relationship between insulin response, metabolic health, and future diabetes risk.

(with IANS inputs)

