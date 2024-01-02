Gujarat: 3-year-old girl, who was rescued from borewell in Dwarka, succumbs to injuries

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The girl child was rescued after an intensive eight-hour-long operation.

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Dwarka district on Monday, as a three-year-old girl named Angel Sakhra, who had fallen into a borewell, succumbed to her injuries while en route to the hospital, just an hour after her successful rescue. The intensive eight-hour-long operation led to her extraction, after which she was rushed to a government hospital in Khambhalia town, officials said.

Asphyxia led to child's death

According to RMO Bharti, the cause of the child's death was determined to be asphyxia, resulting from a lack of oxygen. "The post-mortem examination has been done, and the final cause of death will be given after getting the final reports of the post-mortem," said Dr Ketan Bharti.

Child was rescued on Monday night

The child was rescued earlier, at 9:48 pm, by a team involving multiple agencies and sent to a hospital in an unconscious state. The Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force were involved in the rescue operation. Senior officials, including Dwarka District Collector Ashok Sharma, were also present during the operation.

The child was playing in the front yard of her family's residence in Ran village of the district when she reportedly slipped inside the open borewell around 1:00 PM on Monday (January 1).

(With inputs from ANI)

