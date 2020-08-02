Image Source : NSMEDICALDEVICES SHYCOCAN — a canon to kill coronavirus manufactured in Bengaluru — Here’s how it works

A device that is potent in killing coronavirus has reportedly been designed in Bengaluru. The research wing of the Organisation De Scalene, Centre Advanced Research and Development (CARD) in Bengaluru has claimed that it has come up with a device that is potent enough to neutralize the coronavirus. The device called — SHYCOCAN or Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon — will now be manufactured and marketed in the United States of America and several countries of the European Union.

Dr Rajah Vijay, the chairman of the organisation, told news agency ANI that the device will kill coronavirus particles, though it will not kill any bacteria or fungi.

The device will cover a volume of 10,000 cubic feet.

"The device was tested for its safety and efficacy and is soon going to be manufactured and marketed in the US under the Enforcement Discretion policy of USFDA and in Europe as the device is CE compliant and is CE marked," Dr Kumar said.

How does SHYCOCAN work?

SHYCOCAN operates on regular 110/240V - 50/60 Hz wall socket and is a plug and play device, that delivers the necessary signals to a photon mediated electrons emitters (PMEE), that produces hypercharge high-velocity electrons by photon mediation that interacts with the negative seeking S-protein of Corona family of viruses thus reducing infectivity and prevent air and surface borne transmission of corona family of viruses.

"The attack mechanism of the virus starts with the initial attachment of the virion to the host cell, it is initiated by interactions between the S-protein and its receptor on the "negative" cell membrane. The sites of receptor binding domains (RBD) within the S1 region of a coronavirus S-protein vary depending on the virus. The S-protein/receptor interaction is the primary determinant for a coronavirus to infect a host species and governs the tissue tropism of the virus. However, the end result is the fusion and release of the viral genome into the cytoplasm," the director further added.

The device has reportedly been use for over an year now at the S-CARD campus.

