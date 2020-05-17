Lockdown 4.0: 30 districts that may continue to see stricter guidelines after May 17

Image Source : AP Places are marked for social distancing at the entrance to a market for agricultural produce in Mumbai.

Guidelines for lockdown 4.0 are expected to be announced today by the government as the current phase of lockdown will end today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Tuesday's televised address to the nation had announced further extention of the lockdown period after May 17, however, he mentioned that the next phase will be very different from the existing ones. It is expected that the government may give more relaxations in the areas which are free from coronavirus or having very few cases. However, strict lockdown guidelines may still continue in regions which are falling under the red zone, having more coronavirus cases.

As the government is expected to release new guidelines for lockdown 4.0, below is the list of cities which may remain under strict guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus. As per sources, there are 30 districts which still may have minimum relaxations.

30 districts expected to see stricter guidelines during lockdown 4.0

Brihanmumbai (Mumbai), Greater Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Delhi , Indore, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nashik, Jodhpur, Agra, Tiruvallur, Aurangabad, Cuddalore, Greater Hyderabad, Surat, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Howrah, Kurnool, Bhopal, Amritsar, Villupuram, Vadodara, Udaipur, Palghar, Berhampur, Solapur and Meerut.

These districts are still having several cases of COVID-19, therefore, relaxations that may be provided to other districts once lockdown 4.0 guidelines are announced may not be valid for above mentioned districts.

