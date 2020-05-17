Image Source : AP Lockdown 4.0 guidelines to be released today. What we know so far

Fresh guidelines for the fourth stint of lockdown will be released by the government today. As per reports, the lockdown will be extended for a period of 2 weeks with several relaxations in rules. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on Tuesday had announced that lockdown 4.0 will be one with new sets of rules and regulations.

As per sources, transport services including buses, autos, taxis are likely to get a green light by the government in all areas barring the containment zones that have been specified by the Central government as well as the state governments.

Sources have also claimed that there will be a 'new definition' of the red zone that will be announced by the government.

E-commerce websites are likely to be allowed deliveries in all areas except the containment zones.

Offices and factories will likely be allowed to recall more staff in the fourth stint of lockdown. Corporate companies' staff limit could be increased from 33% of the total strength to 50% of the local strength.

As many as 30 districts have been noted where the strictness is unlikely to be relaxed. These 30 districts are - Brihanmumbai, Greater Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Delhi , Indore, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur Nashik, Jodhpur, Agra, Tiruvallur, Aurangabad, Cuddalore, Greater Hyderabad, Surat, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Howrah, Kurnool, Bhopal, Amritsar, Villupuram, Vadodara, Udaipur, Palghar, Berhampur, Solapur and Meerut.

