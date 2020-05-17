Over 90,000 coronavirus cases in India; deaths at 2,872. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People walk past an art work displayed on a road urging people to stay home and maintain social distance during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 90,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 90,927 including 2,872 deaths while 34,109 have recovered, according to health ministry's data released on Sunday. The country is registering over 3,000 average cases per day becoming a concern for the health authorities and the government.

Today is the last day of the second extended lockdown period in the country, however, the lockdown is expected to be increased further for some more time as coronavirus cases continue to surface. But the latest phase of lockdown will be different in nature as mentioned by PM Modi in his Tuesday's televised address to the nation.

Though the guidelines for the next phase of lockdown are yet to declared by the government which are expected to be out by today (Sunday). PM Modi have been interacting with chief ministers' of all the states taking suggestions from them on framing new lockdown guidelines for respective states depending on the situation of coronavirus cases.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2355 1353 49 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 92 41 2 Bihar 1179 453 7 Chandigarh 191 51 3 Chhattisgarh 67 56 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 9333 3926 129 Goa 17 7 0 Gujarat 10988 4308 625 Haryana 887 514 13 Himachal Pradesh 78 43 3 Jammu and Kashmir 1121 542 12 Jharkhand 217 113 3 Karnataka 1092 496 36 Kerala 587 495 4 Ladakh 43 22 0 Madhya Pradesh 4789 2315 243 Maharashtra 30706 7088 1135 Manipur 7 2 0 Meghalaya 13 11 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 737 196 3 Puducherry 13 9 1 Punjab 1946 1257 32 Rajasthan 4960 2839 126 Tamil Nadu 10585 3538 74 Telengana 1509 971 34 Tripura 167 64 0 Uttarakhand 88 51 1 Uttar Pradesh 4258 2441 104 West Bengal 2576 872 232 Cases being reassigned to states 290 Total number of confirmed cases in India 90927# 34109 2872

