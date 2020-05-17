Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 4.7 million mark; death toll at 312,990

Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 4.7 million mark taking confirmed patients toll to 4,717,016 including 312,990 deaths while 1,810,119 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures.

New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2020 7:10 IST
Image Source : AP

Health workers visit an area where a coronavirus patient has been found.

The research and development work on the vaccine for coronavirus is taking place across the world as several countries are putting immense efforts to find the cure for this virus which has taken life of lakhs of people and impacted businesses. 

A couple of weeks ago, US President Donald Trump said that work on vaccine in the US is underway and it will be the end of this year, they will have the vaccine for coronavirus.

Nations worst hit due to coronavirus  

