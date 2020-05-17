Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 4.7 million mark; death toll at 312,990

Image Source : AP Health workers visit an area where a coronavirus patient has been found.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 4.7 million mark taking confirmed patients toll to 4,717,016 including 312,990 deaths while 1,810,119 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. United States, Spain, Russia, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The research and development work on the vaccine for coronavirus is taking place across the world as several countries are putting immense efforts to find the cure for this virus which has taken life of lakhs of people and impacted businesses.

A couple of weeks ago, US President Donald Trump said that work on vaccine in the US is underway and it will be the end of this year, they will have the vaccine for coronavirus.

Nations worst hit due to coronavirus

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage