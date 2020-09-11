Image Source : PTI Kangana Ranaut gets Y+ Category: Here's the XYZ details of security cover provided in India

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been sanctioned Y-plus category of CRPF security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the wake of her spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, and after she said she feared for her life. Eleven commandos have been tasked with protecting Ranaut. Two of the commandos will provide her with mobile security, while one will guard her residence at all times across the country.

In India, security is provided to high-risk individuals by the police and local government depending on the threat perception to the person. The individuals who get these security blanket mainly include Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, High Court and Supreme Court judges, top politicians.

They are provided security cover under one or the other categories by the NSG (National Security Guards), CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and state police.

There are broadly six categories of security cover: X, Y, Y-plus, Z, Z-plus, and SPG (Special Protection Group).

X Category: This is the lowest level of security cover having two armed personnel and no commandos. Two personal security officers round the clock, which means around six PSOs assuming an 8-hour shift.

Y Category: In this case, 11 personnel are detained for the security of the individual. It also includes 1 or 2 Commandos and police personnel. Out of these, five personnel (one commander, four constables) are stationed at the residence of the protectee while three armed PSOs are deployed with the protectee on a rotation basis in three shifts.

Y+ Category: Under the Y+ security cover, five personnel — a CRPF commander and four constables — are stationed at a protectee’s residence. Six personal security officers (PSOs) are deployed with the protectee on a rotational basis in three shifts. This means that two PSOs are with the protectee at all times.

Z category: Involves about 22 personnel including 2 to 8 armed guards at residence, two PSOs round the clock and an armed escort of 1 to 3 for all road journeys.

Z plus Category— current protectees include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhis — protectees get a 55-strong security detail comprising personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 10 commandos of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) along with local police.

The Special Protection Group (SPG): This security is provided to the Prime Minister, former Prime Minister and members of their immediate families.

