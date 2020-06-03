Image Source : FILE BMC issues list of Dos and Don'ts for Mumbaikars ahead of Cyclone Nisarga landfall

With Cyclone Nisarga looming over Maharashtra coast, it is important for Mumbaikars and people in the affected regions to stay indoors and follow these guidelines, issued by the BMC. IndiaTVNews.com brings to you list of precautions you should take and things you should not do to protect yourself from Cyclone Nisarga. Cyclone Nisarga has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm this morning. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the people in the state to remain alert. In a televised address, CM Thackeray on Tuesday said that the storm is expected to hit the state’s coastal belt Wednesday afternoon and shared a list of 'dos and dont’s' in the situation. The BMC has also shared the list asking people to avoid venturing outside.

Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar have been put on red alert till June 4. It is important for Mumbaikars and people in the affected regions to stay indoors and follow these guidelines: IndiaTVNews.com brings to you a consolidated list of precautions you should take and things you should not do considering Cyclone Nisarga.

Cyclone Nisarga: DOs and DONT's

Things you should do (DOs)-

Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors.

Seal important documents and jewellery in a plastic bag.

Regularly inspect battery operated as well as reserve power systems.

Pay attention to the official instructions on television and radio.

Practice the actions to be take in case of emergencies.

If you don't live in a mud house/hut, choose a part of the housr as an emergency shelter and practice how all members of the house will use the space during the cyclone

Keep an Emergency Kit ready.

Stay away from windows. Close some windows and keep some open so that the pressure is maintained.

Stay at the center of the room. Stay away from corners as debris often accumulates in corners.

Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or heavy table or desk, and hold it tight.

Use your hands to protect your head and neck.

Avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums and shopping malls.

If you find an open space and there is enough time, find the right shelter in the nearest pit or pasture.

Relocate to a pre-determined or administration-determined location.

Things you must avoid (DON'Ts)-

Don't spread or believe in rumours.

Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone.

Stay away from damaged buildings.

Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm.

Do not allow oil and othe flammable substances to spill. Clean them immediately.

Cyclone Nisarga: How to make an emergency kit?

Meanwhile, save yourself from stress and the possibility of missing out by preparing your cyclone kit. Keep in mind that power may go out, conditions may be wet and shops are likely to be shut. An ideal emergency kit includes:

Battery operated torch

Extra batteries

Battery operated radio

First aid kit and essential medicines

Important papers (Ration card, Voter ID card, Aadhar card etc)

Emergency food (dry items) and water (packed and sealed)

Candles and matches in a waterproof container

Knife

Chlorine tablets or powdered water purifiers

Cash, Aadhar Card and Ration Card

Thick ropes and cords

Shoes

STAY CALM! STAY SAFE!

