Explained: Four stages of coronavirus outbreak. India is currently in Stage 2.

Coronavirus has spread its influence across the lenghts and breaths of the world. With over 220,000 cases and 9,000 deaths, COVID-19 is a pandemic that has forced the world to resort to desperate measures.

India is no different. The government has taken unprecedented measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. From suspending commercial aircrafts from March 22 to asking people to work from home, life has been brought down to its knees in wake of the coronavirus.

India, however, is in the second stage of coronavirus. Several other countries have a far worse impact of COVID-19 on their day to day running than India.

Here are the four stages of coronavirus outbreak

STAGE-1: Imported Cases -- When the virus has been transmitted by people travelling from abroad. It is the initial stages of the virus. In India the initial virus carriers are believed to be a group of Italians who later tested positive for COVID-19.

STAGE-2: Local Transmission -- When people come in contact with those who have a travel history to countries affected by coronavirus, it is the second stage. India is currently in the second stage of coronavirus outbreak.

STAGE-3: Community Transmission -- Community transmission happens when the infected person has not come in contact with anyone who has a travel history to the countries affected by coronavirus. Large scale spread of the virus takes place in this stage. India has currently not reached this stage of virus spread.

STAGE-4: Epidemic -- This is the last stage of an outbreak. This is what happened in China when large massess got infected and there was a exponentially rising number of confirmed cases as well as deaths.