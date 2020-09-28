Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale coming soon. Offers on mobiles, electronics, fire TV stick and more

Image Source : AMAZON INDIA Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale coming soon All you need to know

Just as we head into the festive season, E-commerce platforms have started gearing up to cash-in the upcoming festivals. Major online commerce website Amazon has published a dedicated page to tease the arrival of the Great Indian Festival. This page teases that mobiles and accessories will be listed at ‘never before prices' with offers like no-cost EMIs, exchange discount, and total damage protection. Other electronic accessories will also be offered with price cuts and exchange discounts. Amazon hints at special launches in this category. The electronics and accessories category will see discounts of up to 70 percent.

Amazon has significantly augmented its delivery network ahead of the festive season by setting up additional delivery stations and scaling up its partnership with kirana stores.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale deals:

Mid-range smartphones, priced in the range of Rs 15,000-25,000, could emerge as the sweet spot during the upcoming festive season for online shoppers.

Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi emerged as the most preferred smartphone brands with over 50 per cent respondents saying they are looking to buy Samsung mobile phones, followed by OnePlus and Xiaomi, Amazon India said.

Mobile accessories will also be sold on great deals alongside phones.

Other electronics and accessories such as Intel laptop, Canon camera, Apple Watch, earphones will additionally go on sale on discounted value.

Further, a wide range of TVs and large appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves will be available to buy on extended warranty, no-cost EMI, scheduled delivery and installation and exchange offers.

The listing also says Amazon will offer 'biggest discounts' on Echo devices, Kindle, Fire TV Stick and other devices during the sale.

The e-commerce site notes that there will be up to Rs. 13,500 off on exchange of old goods, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv credit and debit cards. Bajaj Finserv will also offer a credit limit of Rs. 1 lakh.

To promote its Amazon Pay wallet, the e-commerce giant has introduced daily rewards of up to Rs. 500 for shoppers during the sale period. Amazon should unveil more details regarding the deals soon.

