Fact Check: No, Kapil Sibal never said 'he would end his life before Ram Temple's construction'

India Tv Fact Check: Fake news and misleading posts often circulate widely on social media platforms, with individuals sharing fabricated stories using the names of prominent leaders. To alert you about such misinformation, India TV Fact Check is here. In this instance, a screenshot of a post purportedly made by the well-known lawyer and politician Kapil Sibal is circulating on social media, claiming that will die by suicide befor the construction of the Ram Temple. However, India TV's fact-checking has definitively proven this claim to be entirely false. Let's delve into the details of this case.

What is going viral?

A screenshot of a tweet purportedly from Kapil Sibal is going viral on various social media platforms such as Facebook and X. In this screenshot, it is claimed that Kapil Sibal wrote: "I still stand by my words that I will commit suicide before the construction of the Ram Temple." A X user Vivek Kumar shared this screenshot, saying, "Which day have you fixed? It's been many years since we saw the drama of suicide. It should be a live broadcast. Let's see how brave the one earning through deceit really is. You won't be able to do it, Kapil Sibal!"

Image Source : SCREENSHOT The post is going viral on social media

Meanwhile, on Facebook, a profile named Namaste Waqt has written, "Big announcement by Kapil Sibal, he will commit suicide on 21st January 2024, before the consecration of the Ram Janmabhoomi, for the sake of the party's interests and the honor of Lord Rama."

India TV did investigation

First, we attempted to use Google Open Search to find out whether Kapil Sibal has made any statement related to suicide. However, we did not find any credible news or statement from him suggesting that he would commit suicide before the construction of the Ram Temple. Next, we checked Kapil Sibal's official X handle. We found a tweet from him dated December 24th, where he shared the screenshot of the viral tweet regarding suicide. In response, Sibal wrote, "The following fake Twitter post is being circulated. This only shows the level to which our political discourse has been reduced to." From this, it is clear that the screenshot of the tweet circulating on social media about suicide is entirely fake.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Kapil Sibal reply on viral claim

What was found in Fact Check?

The fact-check conducted by India TV revealed that the screenshot of Kapil Sibal's tweet announcing suicide is entirely fake. Kapil Sibal himself has officially declared it as false. Therefore, users are advised to be cautious of this viral post.

