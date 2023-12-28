Fact Check: UP CM Yogi did not present Baba Bageshwar's photo to PM Modi, viral photo morphed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of viral photo of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi

India TV Fact Check: In recent times, the head priest of Bagheswar Dham, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, has gained popularity, and many devotees are engaging with his stories. Furthermore, Bagheshwar Baba has a significant presence on social media. Meanwhile, a photo circulating on the internet, claiming that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a picture of Bagheswar Baba Dheerendra Shastri to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, upon fact-checking this photo, it has been determined to be entirely fake.

What is going viral?

A Facebook user named Netram Aadivasi posted this on December 18, 2023. The caption reads, "Why do you ignore after seeing?". In addition, the text inside the photo says, "Jai Bajrang Bali ki Jai... Oh, this is the best photo ever... Why do you ignore after seeing?"

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis photo is going viral on Facebook

The viral photo shows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister appearing to present a picture of Bagheswar Dham's head priest to Prime Minister Modi. It seems to be from a public event where PM Modi and CM Yogi, along with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, are present. Many social media users are sharing this photo widely.

India TV did fact check

Initially, we conducted a reverse search on Google for this photo. In the search results, we came across news on several websites and chose to investigate 'The Quint's' coverage. Even in this news, the identical photo was featured, but it depicted CM Yogi presenting not the photo of Dhirendra Shastri, but rather idols of Lord Ram, Sita, and Laxman. This news article was published on June 3, 2022, with the headline - 'BJP's double engine government gave impetus to development': PM Modi at UP Investors Summit.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTNews related to the picture found on The Quint's website

The photo featured in The Quint's news perfectly matches to the viral picture. In this instance, instead of a picture of Bageshwar Baba, there is an idol of a deity. This photo captures the moment when PM Modi laid the foundation stone for numerous projects valued at Rs 80,000 crore during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the 3rd Uttar Pradesh (UP) Investor Summit in Lucknow in June 2022.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTDifference between the edited and original picture

When we placed these two photos side by side and compared them, it became evident that both images are identical and there is no difference between them. It appears that someone skillfully used software to remove the idol of God from the hands of CM Yogi and Modi and seamlessly inserted the picture of Dhirendra Shastri.

What came out in the investigation?

When we fact checked this viral photo, it has been determined that the image is edited. In the original picture, CM Yogi is seen presenting the idol of Lord Ram to PM Modi.

