Fact Check: Viral video of Vrindavan's Prem Mandir falsely portrayed as Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of viral video of Ram temple

India TV Fact Check: At present, all eyes are on the city of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama. The consecration of the idol of Lord Rama is scheduled for January 22, 2024. Meanwhile, the construction of the Ram Temple is almost complete, and pictures of the majestic Ram Temple have started emerging. However, during this time, a video is going viral on social media, showing a drone view of a temple, with claims that it is the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. But when India TV fact-checked it, it was revealed that it is actually the Prem Mandir in Vrindavan.

What is going viral?

A video is going viral on social media platform X, shared by user @Rajasek17750266 on December 23, 2023. The caption of the video reads, "Hindu temples are truly beautiful.." along with hashtags #RamMandirInauguration, #RamMandir, and #AyodhyaRamTemple. In such circumstances, an effort is being made to assert that this structure is of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis video is going viral on social media

In this video, an exceptionally magnificent temple is visible, shot from a drone. The 15-second video shows a large number of devotees in the temple, and the entire temple is beautifully illuminated. More than 13,000 people have watched this video.

India TV did fact check

When we carefully observed the video, we noticed that "Prem Mandir" was written at the entrance gate of the temple. As the camera rotates in the video, it becomes evident that "Prem Mandir" is written on the gate in every direction. Without using any advanced tools, it was clear that the video was not of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir but of Vrindavan's Prem Mandir.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT'Prem Mandir' written on the gate of the temple seen in the video

The viral video is indeed of Prem Mandir, and to confirm this, we conducted a reverse search on Google for some keyframes from the video. During this search, we found the same 15-second video on a YouTube channel named "LALIT PAHADI VLOGS." This video is the exact one we were investigating. The background music used in the video also matches. The title of the video on the channel is "Prem Mandir #premmandir."

Image Source : SCREENSHOTPictures of Prem Mandir found on official website

Following this, we visited the official website of Mathura district to gather official information about Prem Mandir. Upon viewing the images of Prem Mandir on the official website, we verified that the temple featured in the viral video is not the Ram Mandir of Ayodhya but, in fact, the Prem Mandir of Vrindavan.

Also Read: Fact Check: UP CM Yogi did not present Baba Bageshwar's photo to PM Modi, viral photo morphed

Also Read: Fact Check: Is RBI planning to scrap old Rs 100 notes? Here's truth