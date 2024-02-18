Fact Check: Was liquor distributed during ongoing farmers' protest? Here's truth behind viral video

Follow us on Fact check of a viral video from a farmers' protest

India TV Fact Check: The farmer's protest has resurged, with farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and various other states intending to stage demonstrations in Delhi. However, the government's opposition to the farmers' arrival in Delhi has prompted the deployment of heavy security at the borders of Haryana-Punjab, Singhu, Gazipur, and several other entry points into Delhi. In the midst of this situation, numerous videos depicting clashes and tensions between farmers and security forces are circulating online.

Amidst these videos, certain anti-social elements are disseminating misleading content containing false information. Some of these videos allegedly show farmers consuming alcohol during the movement, with claims that they are setting up liquor stalls and engaging in drinking during the protest. However, upon fact-checking by India TV, it has been revealed that the reality depicted in these videos is different.

What is the viral claim?

Social media user Sudhir Mishra, who claims to be a journalist, shared a video on the social media platform X, saying, "Where are these 'revolutionary farmers' getting this 'supply' from at the Singhu border? It's all fun and games in the farmer's protest."

Another user, Anupam Mishra, shared the video and wrote, "Farmers enjoying their protest."

This video has been shared by hundreds of people on social media with various misleading claims. It's worth noting that this is not the first time this video has been shared in this manner. It was previously shared during the farmer's protest as well.

India TV did fact check

When India TV fact-checked this viral video, the truth turned out to be something else. This video had also gone viral on social media in 2021. It became clear that this video was not recent. To ascertain the truth of this video, we conducted a reverse image search on Google Images and also used an open search on Google with relevant keywords. During this process, the truth of the video came to light.

During fact-checking, this video was found on a Facebook page called "The Trending India" on April 11, 2020. At that time, the country was experiencing a severe outbreak of COVID-19, and there was a lockdown in place. During this time, someone started distributing alcohol to people standing on the road from their car. This proved that the video was not related to the farmer protests.

What came out in India TV Fact Check?

The video purportedly showing liquor being distributed is being shared on social media in connection with the farmers' protest. However, India TV's fact check has revealed that this video is misleading. It was found that the video is from a time before both the farmer movements and its origin could not be determined. It is evident that this video has no association with the farmers and their movements. During India TV's fact check, the claim made in the video was found to be misleading and false.

