Thursday, February 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Fact Check
  4. FACT CHECK: AI-generated tractor photo misrepresented in 'Delhi Chalo’ farmers' protest narrative

FACT CHECK: AI-generated tractor photo misrepresented in 'Delhi Chalo’ farmers' protest narrative

The circulation of a photo allegedly depicting modified tractors falsely linked to the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest is causing misinformation on social media. The misleading narrative suggests the tractors are intended to breach police barricades for the protest's entry into Delhi.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2024 14:55 IST
Screenshot of AI-generated tractor photo misrepresented in
Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of AI-generated tractor photo misrepresented in 'Delhi Chalo’ farmers' protest.

A photo, purportedly showing modified tractors on a highway is circulating on social media platforms, falsely connecting it to the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest. The misleading narrative suggested that these tractors were intended to breach police barricades for the protest's entry into Delhi.

Viral misinformation

The viral image is accompanied by a screenshot of an article allegedly published by news agency ANI, with a headline indicating that tractors have been modified to resist police barricades. The original article, published on February 11, 2024, quoted an anonymous official claiming intelligence agencies alerted police about protesters' plans to outfit tractors with hydraulic tools.

India Tv - FACT CHECK

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of a viral image of an article allegedly published by the news agency ANI.

Context of the farmers' protest

The 'Delhi Chalo' protest involved thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, demanding assured crop prices and legal guarantees for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Police in Haryana have fortified borders with Punjab to deter protesters, leading to chaos at the Punjab-Haryana border on February 13, 2024.

Fact check findings

The India TV Fact Check team discovered that the viral photo of modified tractors is artificially generated and not real. Visual discrepancies indicate its AI-generated nature. The screenshot accompanying the image is from an article republished by right-wing outlet OpIndia, originally from ANI, but misrepresentation occurred as the caption states the photo is AI-generated.

India Tv - FACT CHECK

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of an article republished by right-wing outlet OpIndia.

Debunking misinformation

Previous misinformation surrounding the farmers' protest, including a viral video of a modified tractor, has been debunked by the India TV Fact Check team. These efforts aimed to clarify and counter false narratives surrounding the ongoing protests.

Also read | FACT CHECK: Haldwani eviction plea video misinterpreted as recent amidst current unrest | DETAILS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Fact Check

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Fact-check News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement