FACT CHECK: Old videos falsely linked to farmers' protest alcohol distribution | Here's the truth

Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of Old videos falsely linked to farmers' protest alcohol distribution.

As the ongoing Delhi Chalo farmers' protests continue to draw attention, several old and unrelated videos are being circulated online, falsely claiming to depict alcohol distribution among protesting farmers. The misleading videos, which have garnered traction on social media platforms, depicted scenes of people holding glasses and waiting for alcohol to be served, alongside drums of alcohol purportedly being distributed.

Misleading video origins revealed

India TV's Fact Check team uncovered the truth behind these viral videos, tracing them back to unrelated events. The footage purportedly showing alcohol distribution stemmed from the Baba Rodu Shah fair in Kanuke Kalan village, Ludhiana, Punjab, and not from the recent farmers' protests in Delhi. This misinformation had previously surfaced in September 2021, erroneously linking the videos to protests against the farm laws introduced by the central government. The Baba Rodu Shah fair, a religious event, involves the offering and distribution of liquor by devotees, as confirmed by locals and independent journalist Sandeep Singh's report from September 2021.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the old and unrelated videos.

Debunking misinformation

Another video falsely claiming alcohol distribution during the protests dates back to April 2020, predating the ongoing farmers' demonstrations. Despite being shared in connection with the protests, it originally circulated over a year ago and does not accurately represent the current situation.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of video which was posted by TV9 Gujarat's X handle on January 26, 2021.

Clarification on a viral TV report

Additionally, a video featuring a TV reporter discussing the seizure of liquor bottles and snacks from tractors is being misconstrued as recent footage from the Delhi Chalo protests. However, this video originated on January 26, 2021, during the Republic Day celebrations. The footage captured events from a tumultuous period during the farmers' protests, where demonstrators breached the Red Fort and clashed with authorities.

Contextualising the farmers' protests

Amidst heightened tensions and confrontations, the farmers' protests have been marred by violence, with clashes between protesters and law enforcement resulting in casualties. Tracing the origins of viral videos and debunking false claims is essential to preventing the spread of misinformation and maintaining accurate discourse surrounding the protests.

