FACT CHECK: 2018 video misrepresented as live TV attack in Sandeshkhali | Here's the truth

A distressing video depicting a woman being assaulted while speaking on live TV has resurfaced, with false claims tying it to recent protests in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. India TV's Fact Check team debunked these claims, revealing that the incident actually occurred in Barasat, West Bengal, in 2018.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of video depicting a woman being assaulted while speaking on live TV.

Context of the video

The video captured an attack on a BJP supporter by a local Trinamool Congress leader during a demonstration against previous clashes in Islampur. Amid allegations by women from Sandeshkhali against local Trinamool Congress leaders of sexual exploitation and brutality, the video gained traction once more.

National commission for women's findings

A fact-finding report by the National Commission for Women (NCW) highlighted disturbing testimonies from women, detailing widespread fear and systematic abuse by local leaders. However, West Bengal police stated on February 14, 2024, that they had not received any rape allegations connected to the incident.

Social media reaction

The video circulated with captions condemning the alleged atrocities in Sandeshkhali, prompting discussions about the broader issue of women's safety in West Bengal.

India TV did a fact check

India TV's Fact Check team dissected the video and traced its origins to 2018 posts about an assault on a woman named Nilima Dey Sarkar during a Bengal bandh organised by the BJP. Sarkar was reportedly kicked and attacked with a stick by Trinamool leaders and activists.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the old news article.

Legal action

Reports from October 1, 2018, indicated that Nilima Dey Sarkar pursued legal action by approaching the court following the assault. The resurfacing of the video underscored the importance of fact-checking and contextualising content circulating on social media platforms.

