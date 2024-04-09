Fact Check: No, person seen in photo is not Sonu Sood's father, viral claims debunked

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral photos of actor Sonu Sood

India TV Fact Check: In the age of the internet, the proliferation of fake news on various social media platforms has become a common occurrence. To combat this misinformation, India TV Fact Check aims to alert individuals to false narratives. The latest instance involves a misleading claim related to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. A picture circulating on social media depicts late actor Anupam Shyam Ojha alongside Sonu Sood, with the false assertion that he is Sonu Sood's father. However, upon verification by India TV, this claim was debunked as entirely false.

What is going viral?

The picture of actor Anupam Shyam Ojha alongside Sonu Sood is circulating widely on social media. In the accompanying posts, Anupam Shyam is falsely identified as Sonu Sood's father, and users are urged to like the picture. A Facebook user named Laddu shared the image, stating, "Please like the picture of Sona Sood, the messiah of the poor, and his father."

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis is going viral

India TV investigated?

As the picture was widely shared on social media and Anupam Shyam Ojha has also been a very popular TV actor, we decided to investigate this claim. When we searched about Sonu Sood's father with the help of Google Open Search, we found out that Sonu Sood's father's name is Shakti Sood. His father passed away in 2016. Additionally, Anupam Shyam Ojha, a renowned television actor, also passed away in 2021. Thus, the viral picture circulating on social media with misleading captions is based on inaccurate information.

Image Source : INSTA/SONUSOODThe picture of Sonu Sood's father

What was found in Fact Check?

India TV's fact check has confirmed that Sonu Sood's father is Shakti Sood, and the individual erroneously claimed to be Sonu Sood's father in the viral social media post is the late actor Anupam Shyam Ojha. Both Shakti Sood and Anupam Shyam have passed away. Therefore, the viral post circulating on social media is false. Users are urged to exercise caution of such misleading posts.

