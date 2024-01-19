Fact Check: Is Ram temple being built 3 km away from the birthplace? Here's truth behind viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of viral claim on Ram Temple

India TV Fact Check: Misinformation is consistently spreading on social media, with fake news stories gaining traction daily. These stories often leverage trending topics, leading people to become victims of misinformation as they share it further. In an effort to alert you to such fake news, we present India TV Fact Check. Today's instance of fake news pertains to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A claim is circulating on social media platforms suggesting that the construction of the Ram Temple has been moved 3 km away from the birthplace. However, India TV's fact-check has conclusively proven this claim to be false.

What is going viral?

For the past few days, there have been claims circulating on various social media platforms that the construction of the Ram Temple is not taking place at the birthplace site where the Babri Masjid once stood. To support these claims, people are sharing a screenshot of Google Maps, indicating that the Ram Temple is being built 3 km away from the Babri Masjid site. This issue has also been brought up by several political leaders.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTThis post is going viral on social media

Facebook user M. Hashmi, while sharing the photo of this map, has written - "Babri Masjid fell down by saying "We will build temple there", Ram was born under the big dome of Babri Masjid, conspiracy to build a temple there by speaking foolish things... Then why is the temple being built 3 kilometers away from there...If the temple was to be built 3 kilometers away, then why did the mosque fall down... Why hatred spread among Hindu Muslims...Now it is clear that there is only politics behind it, so no news channel is telling this thing yet..."

India TV did fact check

As the construction of the Ram Temple is one of the most significant issues in India and is currently under discussion, we opted to investigate this viral claim. Upon a thorough examination of the viral Google Map screenshot, we noticed markings at two locations. One place was labelled as Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, and the other place was labelled as Babri Masjid. People are raising questions about the construction of the Ram Temple based on this evidence circulating on social media.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTScreenshot of google map going viral

When we searched for Babri Masjid on Google Maps, it appeared at a distance from Ram Mandir. However, the message "permanently closed" was showing below it. Upon zooming in on the map, instead of Babri Masjid, Shri Sita-Ram Birla Temple was visible at that location. It became evident that there is no place like Babri Masjid there. It's worth noting that Google Maps allows users to tag any place with a name, and sometimes incorrect information is added by users, which can be corrected after a complaint.

Image Source : SCREENSHOTScreenshot of Google map

What came out in the fact check?

The fact-check conducted by India TV revealed that the location mentioned in the viral screenshot on social media is Shri Sita-Ram Birla Temple. Simultaneously, the Ram temple is being built at its original place. In light of this, users are advised to be cautious of such false claims and posts.

