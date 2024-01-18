FACT CHECK: Viral screenshot falsely claims Xi Jinping thanked Rahul Gandhi | Know the truth here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of false claims Xi Jinping thanked Rahul Gandhi.

A screenshot circulating on X alleges that Global Times thanked Rahul Gandhi for starting the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur instead of Arunachal Pradesh. The viral screenshot was declared fake after verification by India TV's Fact Check team. The Global Times did not post any such statement thanking Rahul Gandhi.

Misinformation on social media

The fabricated screenshot was shared by Minni Razdan on X, suggesting collaboration between China and Congress.

The fabricated screenshot was shared by Minni Razdan on X.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi commenced the 6700 km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur on January 14, 2024, which will span 15 states and conclude in Mumbai on March 20, 2024.

Fabricated caption in screenshot

The false screenshot attributes a statement to Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, thanking Rahul Gandhi for choosing Manipur over Arunachal Pradesh for the yatra, asserting respect for China's sovereignty.

Verification efforts

India TV Fact Check conducted an X advance search and found no deleted tweets or replies from Global Times regarding Xi Jinping or Rahul Gandhi. Moreover, Global Times did not officially use the term 'Premier' for Xi Jinping.

Screenshot of the Global Times did not officially use the term 'Premier' for Xi Jinping.

Absence of credible media reports

No credible media reports or additional screenshots supporting the alleged post by Global Times were found, indicating the misinformation's lack of authenticity.

Conclusion

The claim of Global Times thanking Rahul Gandhi in a viral screenshot is debunked as false. The misinformation disseminated on social media inaccurately suggests collaboration between China and Congress. It is essential to rely on verified sources and fact-check before sharing information to prevent the spread of misleading content.

