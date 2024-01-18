Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Industrialists, sports icons, Bollywood stars grace state guest list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya's Ram Temple consecration ceremony

In preparation for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, a total of 506 guests have been honored with the status of state guests. Influential figures like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Sachin Tendulkar, and Amitabh Bachchan will attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Cultural extravaganza

Classical musicians from across India to perform, showcasing a diverse array of traditional instruments, symbolising India's unity in diversity.

Spiritual and political presence

Spiritual leaders Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and political figures including PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are expected to grace the occasion.

Musical treat and comfort

Elaborate arrangements include performances by classical musicians and amenities like refreshments, lunch, and facilities for attendees.

Historic seven-day ritual

Commencing on January 16, the ritual features ceremonies like the 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offerings to cows along the Saryu River.

New idol of Lord Ram installed in Ayodhya Temple

51-Inch Ram Lalla Idol: Crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the new idol of Lord Ram was placed in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday.

Preparation for Consecration: The installation took place in the grabha griha amid prayers, as rituals leading up to the January 22 'pran pratishtha' ceremony have already commenced.

PM Narendra Modi's Attendance: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22, and the temple is set to open to the public the following day.

Historical Context: The temple, constructed at the believed birthplace of Lord Ram, holds significance after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. The Supreme Court judgment in 2019 resolved the long-standing dispute, enabling the construction of the temple.

