FACT CHECK: False claims circulate about new Rs. 500 note featuring Lord Ram, Ram Mandir

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of the false claims circulating about the new Rs. 500 note featuring Lord Ram, Ram Mandir.

A series of photos depicting 500 rupee notes featuring images of Lord Ram and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are circulating online with false claims. However, India TV's Fact Check team discovered that these images are manipulated, and neither the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nor the Indian government have made any official announcement about issuing new notes with such themes.

Morphed images in circulation

The viral photos display a portrait of Lord Ram on the front side of the note, and the reverse side showcases the Ram Temple instead of the customary images of Mahatma Gandhi and the Red Fort. The misleading claims suggest that new 500 rupee notes will be released on January 22, 2024, coinciding with the consecration ceremony for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Various versions of these images with deceptive captions are being shared on social media platforms.

Image Source : INDIA TVA screenshot of the viral photos displays a portrait of Lord Ram on the front side of the note, and the reverse side showcases the Ram Temple instead of the customary images of Mahatma Gandhi.

Context of the consecration ceremony

The actual consecration ceremony for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is scheduled for January 22, 2024, organised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. However, there is no credible information or official announcement supporting the issuance of new notes featuring Lord Ram and the Ram Mandir.

No credible sources confirming new notes

India TV Fact Check scrutinised the viral photos and did not find any credible news reports or official statements regarding the introduction of 500 rupee notes with the mentioned themes. The RBI's official website, particularly the 'Know Your Notes' section, still maintains the existing specifications for the 500 rupee note, featuring Mahatma Gandhi's image and the Red Fort on the back side.

Image Source : INDIA TVRBI's official website, particularly the 'Know Your Notes' section, still maintains the existing specifications for the 500 rupee note.

Conclusion

The circulating images of 500 rupee notes featuring Lord Ram and the Ram Mandir are fabricated and do not reflect any legitimate announcement by the authorities. It is crucial to rely on verified information from official sources to avoid falling prey to misleading claims circulating on social media.

Also read | FACT CHECK: Sachin Tendulkar exposes deepfake video promoting betting app