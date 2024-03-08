FACT CHECK: Cropped video misrepresents Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on 'Congress dividing India'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of the video misrepresenting Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on 'Congress dividing India'.

A video clip purportedly showing Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge admitting to the party's role in dividing India along caste lines has been circulating on social media platforms, stirring controversy. However, a fact-check conducted by the India TV team revealed that the video had been cropped to misrepresent Kharge's statement.

False allegations spread online

The video snippet, which emerged amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, sparked widespread speculation online. Users on various platforms shared the clip with captions suggesting that Kharge had confessed to the Congress party's divisive tactics.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's post.

Fact-check reveals truth

India TV's fact-check team uncovered the truth behind the viral video, discovering that the cropped clip distorted Kharge's actual remarks. A longer version of the video showcased Kharge attributing the statement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he criticised for allegedly accusing the Congress of caste-based division.

Authenticity verified

To verify the authenticity of the video, the fact-check team conducted a reverse image search and traced the source to a post by news agency ANI dating back to February 15, 2021. The video, captured during a public address by Kharge in Aurangabad, Bihar, featured in a livestream shared by the Indian National Congress' verified YouTube channel.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of a post by news agency ANI dating back to February 15, 2021.

Context clarified

In the extended footage, Kharge can be heard advocating for a caste census and refuting Modi's accusations of Congress-led caste division. He emphasised the party's commitment to social justice and debunked the misrepresentation perpetuated by the cropped video.

Conclusion

The viral video, which aimed to tarnish the Congress party's image, was debunked by India TV's fact-check team. The incident underscored the importance of verifying information before sharing it online, especially during sensitive political campaigns.

