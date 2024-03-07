FACT CHECK: Old video misrepresented as recent attack in Sandeshkhali | Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A screenshot of an old video is misrepresented as a recent attack in Sandeshkhali.

An outdated video resurfaced on social media platforms with a misleading narrative, suggesting it depicted a recent attack on a female journalist in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. However, upon investigation by the India TV Fact Check team, it was revealed that the footage actually captured an incident from the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections in Keshpur, where journalists from the Bengali news outlet 24 Ghanta were assaulted while covering the polls.

PM Modi's remarks on West Bengal government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently criticised the West Bengal government for its handling of sexual assault allegations involving Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates. He accused the state government of obstructing the functioning of the 'Women Helpline' program introduced by the central government. Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29, 2024, and is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Details of the misrepresented video

The 1 minute and 14 second-long video showed a group of individuals attacking journalists inside a car, damaging the vehicle's windows. Despite circulating a misleading caption implying a recent incident in Sandeshkhali, the video clearly depicted the assault on journalists during the 2021 elections.

Verification process

The India TV Fact Check team identified the video's origin by tracing the logo of Bengali news outlet Zee 24 Ghanta, which was visible in the footage. Further investigation revealed a Facebook post dated April 1, 2021, from Zee 24 Ghanta, confirming the incident as an attack on journalist Maitreyi Bhattacharya while she reported from Keshpur. Additionally, a news bulletin and a video report from Zee 24 Ghanta's official platforms corroborated the details of the incident.

Incident description

In her account of the incident, journalist Maitreyi Bhattacharya explained that she and her team were reporting on alleged booth capture by a local BJP candidate when they were surrounded and attacked by a group of individuals. The assailants questioned their reporting on the ruling Trinamool Congress, resulting in the violent altercation.

Police action and arrests

Following the attack, police, along with central force personnel, intervened and apprehended nine individuals connected to the incident. The incident was reported to have taken place while BJP candidate Prithwish Ranjan Kuar was en route to Gun Hara village in Keshpur on April 1, 2021, as documented in a report by India Today.

